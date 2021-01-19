Milwaukee County Zoo introduces new red river hogs

The Milwaukee County Zoo introduced some of its newest residents on Tuesday, Jan. 19. -- red river hogs "Mort" and "Dudley."

The 5-year-old hogs are brothers and arrived from the Dallas Zoo. During the winter, visitors can see the Mort and Dudley in the former indoor Elephant habitat.

Dudley seems to be a bit more outgoing with keepers so far, but Mort is braver about investigating new areas, zoo staff said. Dudley is the more dominant hog, but Mort seems quicker to learn new things.

Red river hogs are the smallest of the African pigs, on average, weighing 100-285 pounds. Mort is the larger of the two, weighing around 200 pounds, while Dudley weighs roughly 196 pounds.

The hogs can be found primarily in the rainforests and adjacent savannas of Africa. They can also be found in dry forests and cultivated areas not far from rainforests, preferring lots of brush in which to forage and hide.

Red river hogs are the most colorful of the pig family, getting their name from the red coat and tendency to often wallow in rivers and streams. The hogs mark their territory by frequently using the same paths and using their tusks to scrape tree trunks, and using glands to mark scent.

