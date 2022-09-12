Red Cross flooding Brookfield shelter opens

Volunteers from the American Red Cross opened a shelter late Monday, Sept. 12 for people evacuated from their homes or apartments due to heavy rain and flooding Saturday and Sunday.

People affected by flooding are welcome to visit the shelter at Elmbrook Church, located at 777 S. Barker Road in Brookfield, "for a comfortable place to rest/sleep, food, power and other essentials."

Disaster teams can also talk with you about your recovery needs and resources.

A Red Cross spokesman noted one affected area they directly reached out to was an apartment building at 510 Glenwood Drive in Waukesha, where at least eight people were evacuated from four units of the building.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He said elsewhere, Red Cross teams provided emergency assistance to a handful of residents in Racine and South Milwaukee whose homes were substantially affected by flood damage.