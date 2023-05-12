Milwaukee reckless driving, new tow policy addresses unpaid fines

article

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a new ordinance Friday, May 12 aimed at repeat reckless drivers who own their cars.

Officials said those caught with unpaid fines will have their car towed.

"Milwaukee is in a state of crisis," said Ald. Mark Chambers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"For individuals driving recklessly who own their vehicles, if they are caught a second time – and they have not paid their citation, they have not paid their fine – that gives the police department this individual tool that’s been referenced here," Johnson said.

The city already tows unregistered vehicles in reckless driving incidents. According to the tow lot manager, one car has been there for weeks – and is likely headed to recycling.

"I’m confident it will help," said State Rep. Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield), who cosponsored a statewide bill that inspired the new ordinance. "It’s not a cure-all, but I am confident it is a step in the right direction."

How it works

Officials said any reckless driver whose vehicle is towed will have to pay a $105 tow fee – $125 if it's a flatbed tow.

There will also be a $20 additional charge for each day the car is on the lot. Owners will have 90 days to get their vehicle out before it is recycled or sold at auction.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The car must be up-to-date on its title and registration. The driver must also have paid all outstanding fines.

The new ordinance does not apply to reckless drivers in stolen cars. Those drivers face a different set of consequences.