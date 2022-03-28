Reckless driving case: DaJohn Norwood pleads not guilty to charges

article

DaJohn Norwood of Milwaukee pleaded not guilty on Monday, March 28 in connection with a reckless driving crash that killed a 43-year-old West Allis woman near Fond du Lac and Congress on Saturday, March 12.

Norwood has been charged with knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked, causing death.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, video surveillance shows a Volvo – later determined to be driven by Norwood – traveling eastbound on Fond du Lac Avenue, while a Chevy Cobalt traveling westbound attempts to turn left. The Cobalt was hit and the victim's family says she was killed in the impact but was kept on life support for a few days for organ donation.

Dwynetta Thomas was pronounced dead on Monday, March 14.

Norwood's license was revoked in Jan. 2017, and it has never been reinstated. He was stopped again in May 2021 and was told he was revoked, the complaint said.

If convicted, Norwood could face up to six years in prison and be fined up to $10,000.

Prior to a plea being entered for Norwood, a judge bound him over for trial. Norwood is due back in court on May 3.