Raising sales tax in Milwaukee city and county; what would it cost you?

Milwaukee leaders will have the power to raise a local sales tax. That is if the shared revenue deal in Madison becomes law.

Could a higher Milwaukee sales tax drive people to buy cars in other counties?

"It absolutely will not. It will not. And it’s for a very simple reason: you pay sales tax where you live. So If you live in Superior, Wisconsin, you pay sales tax on that vehicle, even if you bought it in Milwaukee, at the rate you would pay for in Superior, Wisconsin," said Jim Tolkan of the Automobile Dealers Association of Metro Milwaukee.

Milwaukee's car dealer organization does not think the extra sales tax will hurt business.

"Let’s say you’re financing it, what difference does it make $900 over 5 or 6 years?" Tolkan said. "The problem really comes with those asking, can I afford to buy a car at any price, yes or no?

In Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward…

"Right now a lot of visitors are like, your sales tax is low," said Jeanette Dvorak, Mainstream Boutique/Access Boutique.

And that is if they even notice it at all.

"We do have a lot of travelers and visitors in here and the last thing they ever ask is about the sales tax, so that doesn’t concern me at all," Dvorak said.

Dvorak runs two boutiques, but does not think a higher sales tax will hurt her businesses.

"I think right now, no matter where you are traveling from or locally, you don’t always know the sales tax in different area," Dvorak said.

Before those new taxes go into effect, both the Republican Legislature and Democratic governor need to sign the shared revenue deal. Then the Milwaukee Common Council and Milwaukee County Board would have the power to up these sales taxes.

Legislative leaders estimate Milwaukee County would get $76 million a year with the new tax – and the city would get $184 million a year. City leaders say that will help save them from a fiscal crisis – which the mayor said would lead to devastating cuts.

There are strings though. The city will have to do things like not use tax money for the streetcar, and have Milwaukee Public Schools hire 25 resource officers.