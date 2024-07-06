Racine Zoo fun for the whole family this summer

Fun for kids and adults at the Racine Zoo
Beth Heidorn from the Racine Zoo joined FOX6 WakeUp to give an overview of everything you can see and do at the zoo this summer.
RACINE, Wis. - Whether you're an adult, a child, or a child-at-heart, there's something for everyone at the Racine Zoo.
FOX6 stopped by to learn more about some of the summer events and, of course, check out some animals too!
Animals at the Racine Zoo
Dan Powell at the Racine Zoo joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the animals, including a cute chinchilla!
Christmas at the Racine Zoo...in July!
Beth Heidorn from the Racine Zoo joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about some fun family-friendly events at the zoo, including a Christmas in July event.
New Andean bear at the Racine Zoo
Dan Powell at the Racine Zoo joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the zoo's newest resident, an Andean bear.
