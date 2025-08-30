Expand / Collapse search

Racine Zoo fall preview, looking ahead to some September events

By
Published  August 30, 2025 8:04am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
What to do at the Racine Zoo

What to do at the Racine Zoo

Beth Heidorn from the Racine Zoo joined FOX6 WakeUp with an overview of some of the events you can check out at the zoo as summer winds down.

RACINE, Wis. - Summer may be winding down, but the fun is still on at the Racine Zoo!

Stop by the zoo this Labor Day weekend, and also check out some events happening in September, including the Zoo Debut and OktoBEARfest.

Head to the Racine Zoo website to learn more.

Fall fun at the Racine Zoo

Fall fun at the Racine Zoo

Beth Heidorn is at the Racine Zoo, showing off some of the things you can check out at the zoo this Labor Day weekend, as well as a look ahead to some fall events.

Checking out the animals at the Racine Zoo

Checking out the animals at the Racine Zoo

McKenna Moats joined FOX6 WakeUp to chat about some of the big cats at the Racine Zoo and the importance of animal conservation.

.

FOX 6 WakeUp NewsRacinePets and AnimalsThings To Do