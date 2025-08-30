Racine Zoo fall preview, looking ahead to some September events

Beth Heidorn from the Racine Zoo joined FOX6 WakeUp with an overview of some of the events you can check out at the zoo as summer winds down.
RACINE, Wis. - Summer may be winding down, but the fun is still on at the Racine Zoo!
Stop by the zoo this Labor Day weekend, and also check out some events happening in September, including the Zoo Debut and OktoBEARfest.
Head to the Racine Zoo website to learn more.
McKenna Moats joined FOX6 WakeUp to chat about some of the big cats at the Racine Zoo and the importance of animal conservation.
