Racine youth development and care center; space to heal, empower

A new Youth Care and Development Center in Racine will soon open its doors. It was the passion project of former Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, who died suddenly in June 2024.

Youth Center to open

What we know:

The $54 million space on 3 Mile Road will house at-risk youth in the county's current detention center. It can house 48 at a time.

Jonathan Delagrave Youth Development & Care Center

"If you take a walk through this new 70,000-square-foot facility, you'll notice it doesn't look or feel like a youth detention center and that's all intentional because of the vision of this man," said Amberlyn Yohn of the Jonathan Delagrave Youth Development & Care Center. "He didn't want to just detain youth."

Leaders say the former county executive thought long-term about this project.

Jonathan Delagrave Youth Development Center

What they're saying:

"Healing them and empowering them to become better people," Yohn said.

Yohn said the facility focuses on natural lighting, wide open community spaces, and warm colors – all to help healing and rehabilitation.

Jonathan Delagrave Youth Development & Care Center

"Their punishment is being here. We're not here to provide any type of further punishment while they're here," Yohn said.

Yohn said the center addresses mental health needs and support for juveniles to re-enter society.

On Tuesday, April 22, FOX6 News took a tour of the facility which features an open lobby, courtroom, visitation areas, an open cafeteria, family engagement rooms, classrooms, a gym and six outdoor courtyards.

What's next:

Those with the center said there is a big focus on educational, creative programs, and life and trade skills. Officials say exposure to possibilities rather than punishment is what the county needs.

The goal is to open the new facility in May.