Racine shooting early Sunday, 24-year-old man injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Racine early Sunday morning, Oct. 27.

According to the Racine Police Department, at about 3:11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Main and Wolff for a report of a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He was taken to a local hospital and then air-lifted to Milwaukee. He is currently being treated and there is no other update on his condition.

Police say there were several witnesses and a person of interest who are all being spoken to. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Racine PD tips

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or by using the P3 Tips app.