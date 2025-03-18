Rerun's Lounge shooting, 'Most Wanted' Racine man sentenced prison

article

The Brief A Racine man was sentenced in connection to a 2023 shooting at Rerun's Lounge. Court records show he pleaded guilty to a gun felony earlier this year, and a jury found him not guilty of homicide in the case. The 26-year-old was previously profiled on "Wisconsin's Most Wanted."



A Racine man who was previously profiled on "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" was sentenced on Monday in connection to a 2023 shooting at Rerun's Lounge.

In Court:

Court records show 26-year-old Abdullah Rasahada was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty in January to a gun felony, and a jury found him not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide. Three additional felonies were dismissed.

Rerun's Lounge shooting

The backstory:

Prosecutors accused Rashada of shooting and killing 56-year-old Billy Petty. Petty and 66-year-old Avery "Rerun" Stewart, the bar's owner, were both shot and killed on New Year's Day 2023. Rashada was only charged in connection to Petty's death.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators at the scene found a semi-automatic handgun near the victims and multiple spent bullet casings on the bar's floor.

"High quality" surveillance video showed a fight break out inside the bar, the complaint states, and police were "easily" able to identify Rashada, the victims and others.