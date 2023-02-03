Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Abdullah Rashada sought for Reruns shooting

A celebration of the new year inside a Racine bar ended in a devastating crime scene.

The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide.

"Utter disregard for a bar full of patrons that were enjoying the New Year's Eve," said Racine Police Detective Michael Seeger. "He had no common decency during the shooting and could have injured a lot more people inside that bar."

U.S. Marshals say 56-year-old Billy Petty and 66-year-old Avery Stewart were killed inside Reruns Lounge on New Year’s Day.

"Detectives learned the suspect, Abdullah Rashada who goes by the name ‘AJ’ was inside the bar with a firearm and ultimately got into an altercation and executed an individual – a 56-year-old male by the name of Billy Petty," Seeger said.

Shooting at Reruns Lounge

Rashada is accused of shooting and killing Petty. Authorities say they are still investigating Stewarts’ homicide.

"Mr. Rashada does know he is wanted. He is on the run from law enforcement," Seeger said.

U.S. Marshals say Rashada has pierced ears. He’s 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

"The firearm that was used during the incident has not been recovered," said Seeger.

Rashada, is considered armed and dangerous. He has strong ties to Wisconsin, Illinois and Georgia.

Anyone with information on Rashada’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal Tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.