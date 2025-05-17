Racine police: Boy accidentally shot, killed by sibling
RACINE, Wis. - An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in Racine on Friday night, May 17. Family members identified the victim as Jesus "Chu-Cho" Valladares.
Boy shot
What they're saying:
According to the Racine Police Department, officers were notified just after 10:30 p.m. that a child had been shot and was being taken to a hospital by family. The child, now identified as Valladares, did not survive.
Police said preliminary information indicates the shooting happened at a home near Howard and Prospect, and the victim was accidentally shot by a sibling. A suspect was identified and apprehended.
Jesus "Chu-Cho" Valladares (photo provided by family)
Racine PD tips
What you can do:
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 app.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Racine Police Department and FOX6 News interviews with the victim's family.