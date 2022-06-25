Gas station shooting, Racine man charged with attempted homicide

article

A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a June 13 shooting.

Prosecutors say Floyd Cooper, 25, shot a man he knew inside a gas station. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Racine police were called to a hospital on June 13 to speak with a victim who had been shot in the foot. The victim said he was at a gas station near 12th and Washington when he was shot.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said he saw "a black male wearing a ski mask" enter the gas station and approach him. The man pulled a gun from his pocket and fired three or four shots, striking the victim in the foot.

The victim told police he knew the shooter as "Toolie" from time housed together at the Racine County Jail. Investigators knew the name "Toolie" as an alias for Cooper, the complaint states. When shown a photo of Cooper, the victim said: "Yep, that's him."

The victim also told police that he believes his family has been blamed for the Graceland Cemetery shooting on June 2.

Police went to the gas station to speak with the clerk and investigate the scene. The complaint states video from the gas station was consistent with the victim's version of events. In the video, the suspect – since identified as Cooper – was seen arriving in a white SUV with Illinois license plates. While in the store, the complaint states, Cooper "seems to be looking for someone rather than shopping."

Also, on the date of the shooting, police were called to UW-Parkside where the SUV in question had been found abandoned. It was reported stolen, according to the complaint.

Cooper was found and arrested on June 16 and made an initial court appearance on June 20, his cash bond set at $250,000. He is due back in court on June 30.