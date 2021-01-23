RUSD board to discuss learning options; groups voice concerns

article

The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) looked quite divided Saturday, Jan. 23 as rallies both for and against reopening schools took place.

"We think they’re getting some pressure to reopen," said Kelly Ulrich, an RUSD parent.

The RUSD board has a decision to make: To continue online schooling, or reopen schools.

"Let's get our kids back in school," Tiffnee Julian, an RUSD parent, said.

The group Racine Educators United hosted a news conference on Saturday, hoping their concerns were heard loud and clear.

"It is simply not safe to reopen schools at this time," said Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United. "There's no place that educators would rather be than in the classroom with our students, we just want to wait until it is safe for everybody."

Following the news conference, a caravan consisting of parents and educators took to the streets to spread the word.

"We want to support our teachers," Ulrich said.

Across town, other parents rallied for a choice -- a choice to send their kids back into the classroom.

"In the beginning, a lot of people were OK with the virtual. And now they're seeing it's not working. and the harm it's causing their children," said Julian.

The next RUSD board meeting is on Monday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Both groups are encouraging folks to participate in public comment to encourage the board to come up with a plan.

The meeting can be attended via Zoom. The board is also allowing in-person public comment for the first time since fall. More information about Monday's meeting is available online at go.boarddocs.com/wi/racine.