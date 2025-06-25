article

The Brief A former Racine school staff member has been sentenced to nine months in jail. In addition to jail time, he was sentenced to probation. Prosecutors accused him of sexually assaulting two students last year.



In Court:

Court records show 37-year-old Jamill Sanders pleaded no contest in February to two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one felony count of child abuse. He was initially charged with second-degree child sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of a child.

On Monday, Sanders was sentenced to serve nine months in the Racine County Jail with Huber release privileges for work, school and treatment. He was also sentenced to serve three years' probation.

The backstory:

Police were called to 21st Century Preparatory School for a reported sexual assault on March 27, 2024. According to a criminal complaint, the principal informed officers that a 12-year-old student reported being inappropriately touched by Sanders, who worked at the school as a behavioral interventionist.

The victim told police that Sanders touched her in a way that made her "uncomfortable" on March 24 of that year, per the complaint. The victim said Sanders confronted her in a hallway and requested that she go to his office where, on the day of the reported sexual assault, he touched her inappropriately.

Later, in a forensic interview, a different 12-year-old student reported Sanders also touched her inappropriately "several times" over the course of a few months. That victim said Sanders apologized the first time, but continued to touch her "a lot."

Three 14-year-old students also spoke to investigators. One student said Sanders would pinch her and make "nasty comments" about her "private parts." The other two students described Sanders speaking to female students inappropriately as well.

In statements to FOX6 News at the time charges were filed, Siena Catholic Schools said Sanders was not employed during the time of the investigation. Racine Unified School District also said Sanders had previously worked for the district.