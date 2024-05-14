Student sexual assault, Racine school staff member accused

A Racine school staff member is accused of sexually assaulting two students earlier this year.

Prosecutors charged 36-year-old Jamill Sanders with second-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of a child. Court records show he is being held in jail on $10,000 cash bond.

Police were called to 21st Century Preparatory School for a reported sexual assault on March 27. According to a criminal complaint, the principal informed officers that a 12-year-old student reported being inappropriately touched by Sanders, who worked at the school as a behavioral interventionist.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim told police that Sanders touched her in a way that made her "uncomfortable" on March 24, per the complaint. The victim said Sanders confronted her in a hallway and requested that she go to his office where, on the day of the reported sexual assault, he touched her inappropriately.

Later, in a forensic interview, a different 12-year-old student reported Sanders also touched her inappropriately "several times" over the course of a few months. That victim said Sanders apologized the first time, but continued to touch her "a lot."

Three 14-year-old students also spoke to investigators. One student said Sanders would pinch her and make "nasty comments" about her "private parts." The other two students described Sanders speaking to female students inappropriately as well.

FOX6 reached out to 21st Century Preparatory School for comment but did not immediately hear back.