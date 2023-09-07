Racine school bus crash, pickup truck involved near Goold and Erie

article

A school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a Racine crash on Thursday, Sept. 7.

It happened near Goold and Erie less than a day after a school bus and a city bus crashed at Goold and Shoop – roughly 15 blocks away.

Racine police said there was on child on the bus that crashed Thursday, but the child was not hurt.

The drivers of the two buses in Wednesday's crash suffered the worst injuries, police said, and Flight for Life was called. Police said the driver and a driver assistant were on the school bus, and a district spokesperson said there were no students on board. There were seven people, including the driver, on the city bus.

A neighbor's Ring doorbell camera video Wednesday showed the school bus ran a stop sign and collided with the city bus at Goold and Shoop. Neighbors said drivers blow the stop sign at the intersection because of a tree they say obstructs their view.

The causes of both crashes remain under investigation.