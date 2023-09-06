Racine school bus, city bus crash, Flight for Life called

article

A crash involving a Racine city bus and a school bus prompted a response from Flight for Life on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6.

It happened near Goold Street and Shoop Street and involved a district school bus for children who have special needs and a RYDE Racine city bus.

Police said the driver and a driver assistant were on the school bus.

There were an estimated 7-8 passengers on the city bus. Some were being treated for minor injuries.

Police said the drivers suffered the worst injuries, and Flight for Life was called.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Brian Bruce

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

RYDE Racine statement

"A RYDE Racine Route 5 bus heading southbound to the Transit Center was involved in a collision. First and foremost, we are thinking about our driver and others hurt in the collision as they have been transported to the hospital to address their injuries. We are working with the Racine Police Department as they are investigating the incident.

There will be coordination between RYDE Racine and the Racine Police Department to communicate further with the public and our riders as more information is available."