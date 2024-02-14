Reruns Lounge homicide, Racine man bound over for trial

article

A Racine man charged in a 2023 homicide at Rerun's Lounge was bound over for trial on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Previously one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, 25-year-old Abdullah Rashada is accused of shooting and killing 56-year-old Billy Petty. He is charged with five felonies.

Petty and 66-year-old Avery "Rerun" Stewart, the bar's owner, were shot and killed on New Year's Day 2023. Rashada is only charged in Petty's death.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators at the scene found a semi-automatic handgun near the victims and multiple spent bullet casings on the bar's floor.

"High quality" surveillance video showed the fight break out inside the bar, the complaint states, and police were "easily" able to identify Rashada, the victims and others. Prosecutors said it appeared a man, later identified as Petty, was hitting another man in the mouth with a handgun – causing that gun to "accidentally discharge." That bullet appeared to hit Stewart, who then fell back.

Immediately after that shot, the complaint states Rashada was seen near the front door intentionally firing a gun into the bar – striking Petty, who then fell to the ground. The video showed people trying to hold Rashada back, but prosecutors said he "forced his way back inside" and fired two more shots at Petty from close range. He then ran from the scene.