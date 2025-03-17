Racine registered sex offender violation, man accused

article

A registered sex offender was taken into custody in Racine after authorities say he had been seen filming children at a school.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) division began investigating a complaint regarding a violation by a registered sex offender in the City of Racine.

Reports indicated that 43-year-old Paul Shelton had been observed filming children at a nearby grade school. Authorities contacted the school, and it was determined that Shelton did not have permission to be on school grounds and was in violation of his sex offender status. Shelton was also found to be in violation of his bond.

A residential search warrant was served on Shelton’s home on March 13, at which time Shelton was taken into custody.

Shelton’s significant other, 43-year-old Dana Kozeluh, was also taken into custody for bail jumping.

Dana Kozeluh

Racine County Child Protective Service helped with the placement of Shelton and Kozeluh’s children.

Shelton and Kozeluh were taken to the Racine County Jail and the following charges were submitted to the Racine County District Attorney’s office:

Paul Shelton:

Sex Offender-Fail/Update Information

Registered Sex Offender Intentionally Photograph a Minor w/o Consent

Knowingly Fail to Notify School of Sex Offender Status

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping (3 counts)

Dana Kozeluh:

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Cash bond was set at $25,000 for Paul Shelton, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 19, 2025.