Racine referendum vote; $2M for officers, crime prevention

Should Racine property taxes go up to hire more police officers? The Common Council will vote Tuesday night, May 31 on putting the referendum on the August ballot.

As of Thursday, there have been 42% more shots fired reports compared with the same time last year.

Racine police say they have investigated 90% more non-fatal shootings and six homicides compared with three at this time last year.

"I’ve seen it increase, in the past four to five years, dramatically," said Justin Minkey, Racine resident. "The violence in this city is getting out of hand."

Racine’s mayor has proposed a referendum to hire more officers.

"Every bit of government had to see real pressure on getting smaller, whether it’s been in public works, or parks, or fire, or police, so basically, our spending stays flat, but our costs go up, so long term, it just puts additional pressure on ability to maintain the services that we have," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

If the Racine Common Council approves the referendum, it would be on the ballot in August. Voters would decide whether to go past state-mandated spending limits and spend $2 million.

Most of it would be to hire 11 new police officers, while roughly $700,000 would go to into other crime detection and crime prevention programs.

"I, myself, am getting concerned because we don’t have enough police and fire protection," said Henry Perez, Racine alderman and former police officer.

Perez said he’s likely going to vote yes to allow the voters to decide, but, he was critical.

"We’re going to leave it up to the community, to say, ‘No, you’re not taxing me more. You are going to have the resources you already have and figure this out,’" said Perez.

"It might be worth it, but you also have to think about: are they actually going to be good cops?" said Isabella Edwards, Racine resident.

"Something changes, I really hope because we need it," said Minkey.

The mayor blames the Wisconsin Legislature for sending the city less shared revenue.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos earlier this month called for the city to use federal American Rescue Act Money to hire more officers. The mayor said that’s short-term funding.

The 11 officers would mean the city could hire 200 total cops.