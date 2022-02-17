Racine quintuple shooting victim shares story: 'I was a target'

A woman injured in a shooting at Racine's 509 Social Lounge was released from the hospital Thursday, Feb. 17.

Nakreisha McFarland was one of five people shot and wounded at the lounge just after bar close on Sunday.

It was a night of chaos and terror. Several people, McFarland among them, ran for their lives as shot rang out.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

McFarland was shot three times – once in the arm and twice in the leg – and is in good spirits.

"I was like damn – excuse my French – I’ve been hit," McFarland said. "The next thing you know I got hit right here. The second hit, so I’m still running I see nothing but blackness around me."

Nakreisha McFarland shows bandaged wounds

Police said the gunman, identified as 50-year-old John Brown, then turned the gun on himself. McFarland said Brown is the father of her two kids.

"I truly believe I was a target of it because I suffered the most hits, but everyone else was just in the way trying to run for their life, too," said McFarland.

She wants to share her story to prevent what happened to her from happening to anyone else: "Don’t look past the red flags. Get out. Get out so you don’t end up in a situation like me."

Nakreisha McFarland leaves hospital

As McFarland reunites with family, she feels lucky to be alive.

"I know, although he shot me – but something in my body and my spirit calmed me and, and I’m not mad," McFarland said. "I feel free, but I’m not mad."

McFarland said she plans on spending time with her family and hopes she will recover soon, so she can get back into one of her favorite hobbies – roller skating.

As for the other victims of the shooting, none sustained life-threatening injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.