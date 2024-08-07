Quarry Lake Park drownings, new signs warn of danger

There is a push to make a Racine County quarry safer after two people died there earlier this year.

Regulars at Quarry Lake Park spotted a brand-new sign right away, but some swimmers told FOX6 they are not sure that it's enough.

"There’s a brand-new sign over there right on the cliff that says ‘Danger do not jump,’" said Alec Cheff.

The Racine County Parks District added the signs, particularly near cliffs, after a 16-year-old boy died in May. The sheriff's office said he jumped off a cliff and didn't know how to swim.

"Especially after someone died here, I think that’s a sign you probably shouldn’t cliff jump," Cheff said.

County officials said sheriff's deputies are increasing patrols, but people at Quarry Lake Park said kids are still breaking the rules.

"We’ve seen a few people jump," said Cheff.

In addition to the 16-year-old boy, a 25-year-old man died after he experienced a medical emergency and fell in the water in June. While the situations are different, the parks department said the impact can be strong enough to cause a severe injury.

Drowning danger

Hitting the water can feel like hitting concrete. For example, a jump from 50 feet can result in hitting the water at 38 mph.

"They push each other off the cliffs and end up jumping on top of each other, and they end up with broken ribs, broken backs," said Racine resident Mark Meisner.

Another reason it is dangerous to jump off cliffs like those at Quarry Lake Park is because of things in the water you might not see. It could be too shallow, or there could be objects in the water you could become entangled in, making it hard to resurface.

The parks department said cold water shock presents another risk factor. It could cause difficulty breathing and potentially lead to a heart attack.

The goal of the new signs is to be a small step in prevention with the hope that anyone who considers jumping will take a step back and rethink it.