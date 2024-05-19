Quarry Lake Park drowning; 16-year-old boy's body recovered

The body of a 16-year old boy was recovered at a quarry in Racine County on Sunday, May 19.

Investigators say he jumped into the water at Quarry Lake Park on Saturday night and never resurfaced.

The sheriff’s dive team, along with teams from the Racine Fire Department and the Southshore Fire Department, were called to the scene to locate him.

The search operations were suspended at about 9:56 p.m. Saturday.

Quarry Lake Park, Racine County

At about 7 a.m. on Sunday, the dive teams resumed their search and at about 10 a.m., divers located the male’s body.

People at Quarry Lake Park on Sunday said it's heartbreaking.

"My heart hurts. It’s very sad," said Courtney Leahy. "It’s very sad, somebody lost their life."

Kelly Jones said she grew up around quarries and it's a common thing kids do for fun.

"There’s always the youth wanting to jump off the cliffs here," she said. "There are kids wanting to jump off the cliffs into water – into water that’s deep enough that they won’t hit the bottom."

Quarry Lake Park

While it's still under investigation how the 16-year-old boy died, people at Quarry Lake Park said they're thinking about him.

"Honor the person that just passed away," Leahy said.

Investigators have not released the boy’s name.