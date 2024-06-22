Quarry Lake Park drowning; 25-year-old man's body recovered

article

A 25-year-old man died at Quarry Lake Park on Saturday, June 22.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Quarry Lake Park just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday or a male that was found in the water and unresponsive.

Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were the first to arrive and began CPR until deputies arrived on the scene. The 25-year-old was determined to be deceased on the scene.

Officials said it is believed to be the result of a medical event.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau notified the male’s family.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man and his family during this difficult time," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.

The Racine Fire Department assisted sheriff’s deputies on the scene.

The body of a 16-year-old boy was previously recovered at Quarry Lake Park last month.