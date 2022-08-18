Racine police: Homicide suspect armed, dangerous

article

The Racine Police Department is looking for a man who they say is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide.

Montavius Drane, 26, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said – do not approach.

Anyone with information about Drane or the alleged homicide attempt is asked to call police investigators at 262-635-7756. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 262-636-9330 or using the app.