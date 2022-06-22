Racine police: Shooting suspect wanted, has multiple warrants

article

The Racine Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Michael Boyd. He as multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Boyd has arrest warrants for a Racine shooting that took place on May 15, as well as warrants through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, police said.

Boyd is described by police as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and around 200 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Boyd is believed to be in the Kenosha or northern Illinois area. Anyone who sees him should not approach – call police.

Anyone with information regarding Boyd's location can call the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7774. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the P3 app.