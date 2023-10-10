Racine police: Wanted person arrested, barricaded self inside home

article

Racine police said a wanted person was arrested after barricading himself inside a home Tuesday night, Oct. 10.

According to a Facebook post around 8:40 p.m., police said negotiations with the individual were underway near 16th and West.

The person was taken into custody without further incident around 9:50 p.m., police said. There is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.