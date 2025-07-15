The Brief The Wisconsin DOJ released video from the Racine police shooting in May. The armed suspect was sought for a violent domestic abuse incident. The district attorney's office determined no criminal charges would be filed against any officers involved.



The Wisconsin Department of Justice released video from the Racine police shooting in May that killed an armed man who was sought for a violent domestic abuse incident.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office determined no criminal charges would be filed against any officers involved.

The backstory:

It happened near 17th and Franklin on the night of May 4. Police said it started while trying to arrest the man, now identified as 50-year-old Marlon Anderson.

Video showed an officer, gun drawn, ordering Anderson out of his vehicle. Anderson took off as another officer arrived at the scene, but he crashed around the corner from where he initially fled. Neighbors told FOX6 News he hit a parked car.

An officer, who was at the initial scene, arrived at the crash before Anderson got out of his car. The video showed Anderson holding what investigators said was a gun to his head as he tried to run away.

An officer, now identified as Benjamin Eiden, then fired multiple shots. The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation noted 10 bullet casings were found at the scene.

Anderson died at the scene. A gun was recovered.