Racine police shooting near 17th and Franklin, man dead

The Brief One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Racine on Sunday night, May 4. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of 17th and Franklin. The man was wanted in connection with a violent domestic abuse assault which occurred earlier in the day, police say.



A Racine police officer shot and killed an armed man near 17th and Franklin on Sunday night, May 4.

What we know:

At approximately 11:12 p.m., officers with the Racine Police Department located and attempted to arrest a wanted subject in the area of 17th and Franklin. The man was wanted in connection with a violent domestic abuse assault which occurred earlier in the day, police say.

As officers approached, the man attempted to flee in a vehicle but crashed roughly half a block away. The subject exited his vehicle with a handgun in his hand, police say.

As the subject began to raise the handgun, a Racine police officer discharged their firearm, striking the subject.

Racine police officers immediately rendered aid to the subject and EMS continued life-saving measures once on scene, but the subject was pronounced deceased on scene.

The involved law enforcement officer will be placed on administrative leave, per agencies’ policies.

What's next:

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.