Racine police chase of Milwaukee stolen vehicle; officers arrest 2
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police arrested two people and recovered guns and drugs following a police chase on Tuesday evening, March 18.
Officials say the police chase began around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Shoop Street and English Street.
The pursuit involved a stolen Kia out of Milwaukee.
The police chase ended near Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue in Racine – with two people inside bailing from the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Again, those two people were taken into custody a short time later. Drugs and several firearms were recovered.
