Racine police chase of Milwaukee stolen vehicle; officers arrest 2

article

The Brief



Racine police arrested two people and recovered guns and drugs following a police chase on Tuesday evening, March 18.

Police chase, arrests

What we know:

Officials say the police chase began around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Shoop Street and English Street.

The pursuit involved a stolen Kia out of Milwaukee.

The police chase ended near Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue in Racine – with two people inside bailing from the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Again, those two people were taken into custody a short time later. Drugs and several firearms were recovered.