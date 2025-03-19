Expand / Collapse search

Racine police chase of Milwaukee stolen vehicle; officers arrest 2

Published  March 19, 2025 10:20am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police arrested two people and recovered guns and drugs following a police chase on Tuesday evening, March 18. 

What we know:

Officials say the police chase began around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Shoop Street and English Street.

The pursuit involved a stolen Kia out of Milwaukee

The police chase ended near Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue in Racine – with two people inside bailing from the vehicle and fleeing on foot. 

Again, those two people were taken into custody a short time later. Drugs and several firearms were recovered.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine Police Department.

