Racine police chase ends crash; 72-year-old injured, suspect arrested

article

The Brief A police chase in Racine on Saturday, April 19, 2025, ended in a crash that seriously injured a 72-year-old man. The crash happened near Lathrop and Victory. The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 36-year-old, was taken into custody.



A man was arrested, and another man was seriously injured in a crash in Racine following a police chase on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, around 6 p.m. officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle ran a stop sign at Victory and Lathrop and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle on Lathrop Avenue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of that vehicle was critically injured as a result of the crash.

The critically injured person, a 72-year-old man from Racine, was taken to Froedtert via Flight for Life for treatment of his extensive injuries.

The 36-year-old suspect, also from Racine, was taken into custody and is being held at the Racine County Jail.

Tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Racine County Sheriff's office.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips app.