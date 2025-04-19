Racine police chase ends crash; 72-year-old injured, suspect arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A man was arrested, and another man was seriously injured in a crash in Racine following a police chase on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
What we know:
According to the Racine Police Department, around 6 p.m. officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle ran a stop sign at Victory and Lathrop and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle on Lathrop Avenue.
The driver of that vehicle was critically injured as a result of the crash.
The critically injured person, a 72-year-old man from Racine, was taken to Froedtert via Flight for Life for treatment of his extensive injuries.
The 36-year-old suspect, also from Racine, was taken into custody and is being held at the Racine County Jail.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Racine Police Department. FOX6 News also referenced viewer photos of the crash scene.