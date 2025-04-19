Fatal Racine police chase; 72-year-old dead, suspect arrested

article

The Brief A police chase in Racine on Saturday, April 19, 2025, ended in a crash that killed a 72-year-old man. The crash happened near Lathrop and Victory. The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 36-year-old, was taken into custody and has a lengthy criminal history.



A man was arrested, and another man was killed in a crash in Racine following a police chase on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, around 6 p.m. officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle ran a stop sign at Victory and Lathrop and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle on Lathrop Avenue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of that vehicle was critically injured as a result of the crash. He has been identified as Daniel Brown, who died from his injuries on Sunday, April 20.

Brown was taken to Froedtert via Flight for Life for treatment of his extensive injuries. He was driving a black 2007 Honda Ridgeline.

Active warrants

Dig deeper:

The 36-year-old suspect, also from Racine, has been identified as Adonis Martin. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Racine County Jail.

Adonis Martin

Martin was driving a blue 2008 Ford Taurus.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said Martin has a lengthy criminal history, and at the time of the crash, had active warrants through the Department of Corrections for cutting off a monitoring bracelet.

The Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Bureau, along with the Major Crash Assistance Team, is continuing to investigate the incident and will submit charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney's Office for their review.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office provided the following statement:

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Brown during this difficult time."

Tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Racine County Sheriff's office.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips app.