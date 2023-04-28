Racine police arrest; burglaries of taverns, restaurants, food mart

article

Racine police say an arrest has been made in the burglaries of multiple taverns, restaurants, and a food mart in the city.

A Facebook post by Racine police from Thursday, April 27 say the person in custody is tied to the burglaries of Joey's Yardarm, George's Tavern, Michelle's on Taylor, Mi Jacalito, and the Xpress Food Mart.

This is a developing story.