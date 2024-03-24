Racine missing woman; family members plea for leads, 1 year later

It has been almost a year since a search was launched for a Racine woman who police say disappeared hours before her birthday. She has not been heard from since.

"I’m going through a mother’s worst nightmare," said Georgia Hill.

The pain heard in Hill's voice is being used to fuel the fight for justice for her daughter.

Lasheaky Hill

"I’m not going to stop fighting until I don’t have no more breath," Hill said.

Lasheaky Hill, 46, vanished on March 26, 2023. Her oldest son says he does not believe his mother left on her own.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Everybody say missing but we know her personally and ain’t no just taking her. No holding her .. she’s fighting till death," said Raymond Massie Jr., son.

Lasheaky Hill

Family members say it was on Dr. MLK Drive that a relative last saw Hill leaver her home and get into a car with someone she knew. It was on Douglas Avenue that Racine police say Hill was last seen alive hours before her birthday.

With no answers from police, family members believe foul play is a factor.

"What I think is they killed my child," Hill said.

Georgia Hill

There is a reward for information on Hill's disappearance. If you have any information that could help, you are urged to call Racine police.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Hill's family will be holding a vigil for her birthday on Wednesday, March 27. It will be held at 1031 Dr. MLK Drive in Racine. There is expected to be a candlelight vigil and balloon release.