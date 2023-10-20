Racine Reefpoint Marina boat fire, Kenosha man arrested

article

A Kenosha man was arrested for arson after a boat fire at Racine's Reefpoint Marina Friday, Oct. 20.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the marina just after 5 a.m. after receiving a call that a boat was engulfed in flames.

Sheriff's deputies, police and firefighters responded and put out the fire. There was extensive damage to the boat and the dock.

Kenneth Kroger

Sheriff’s investigators and the Arson Task Force identified 27-year-old Kenneth Koger as a suspect in the arson and took him into custody. He was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on two counts of arson. The sheriff's office said his cash bond set at $10,000.

Nobody was on the boat, and no injuries were reported.