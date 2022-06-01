Racine man missing; suffers dementia, last seen Tuesday afternoon

article

Racine police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing Racine man who has dementia.

John Ruble, 40, had left with TranStar Medical transport to the Milwaukee VA around noon on Tuesday, May 31. Officials say he arrived at the Milwaukee VA around 12:20 p.m. At 2:27 p.m., he was seen getting on a Milwaukee transit bus heading eastbound – but has not been seen since.

Ruble is described as a male, white, 6' tall, weight 180 to 190 pounds, with blue eyes, and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and beige Timberland boots. Officials noted Ruble walks with a "staggered gait."

If you have information that could help locate Ruble, you are urged to call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

