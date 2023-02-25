Caledonia accident: Pedestrian hit, killed along STH 31

article

A 25-year-old Racine man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Caledonia Saturday morning, Feb. 25.

It happened on State Highway 31 near Tabor Road around 12:30 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said the man was walking southbound on State Highway 31 on the east side of the road. He was hit by a northbound vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Raymond man and died at the scene.

The Raymond man remained at the scene and called 911 after the accident. Police said he is fully cooperating with the investigation.