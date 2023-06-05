Racine man charged, 'little brother shot himself with my gun'

article

Alexjandro Jaramillo, 21, of Racine is charged after an 8-year-old boy got his hands on a gun and shot himself.

It happened May 24 near 11th and Memorial.

Prosecutors say the child's mother had her back turned when she heard a loud pop and saw that her child had shot himself in the foot.

An investigation revealed the gun belonged to Jaramillo, who told police, "My little brother shot himself with my gun," a criminal complaint says.

The gun, a Mossberg International 715T .22 caliber AR-15, was recovered, and prosecutors say Jaramillo shouldn't have had it in the first place because he was an adjudicated delinquent of a felony in 2019.

Additionally, the complaint notes he was out on bond in four cases at the time of this shooting.

The new charges include possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jaramillo made his initial appearance in court on June 2. Cash bond was set at $10,000.