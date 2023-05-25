Boy, 8, accidently shot himself in Racine

article

Racine police say an 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday night, May 24 after he accidently shot himself. It happened near 11th and Delamere.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers made contact with the mother of the child. The mother explained that she had gone into a storage room and her child followed. While she was in the room looking for some items she heard a pop and then her child began to cry. She saw a firearm on the ground.

Rescue responded and transported the child to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The mother and child do not live at that address.