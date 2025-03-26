Racine man arrested; accused of traveling to Illinois to meet minor

article

The Brief A Racine man accused of traveling to Illinois to meet a minor was arrested on Tuesday, March 25. Police say the juvenile was physically assaulted by the man in a vehicle. Final charges are pending review by Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow’s office.



A 20-year-old Racine man was taken into custody on Tuesday, March 25 after he allegedly traveled to Illinois to meet a 15-year-old girl and physically assaulted her.

Traveling to meet minor

What we know:

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was picked up on Fernwood Drive in Bolingbrook, Illinois, by an individual known to the juvenile through previous social media communications.

The two traveled together in a vehicle to the area of South Bolingbrook Drive and West Briarcliff Road, where the juvenile exited the vehicle after being physically assaulted by the man, police say.

Responding officers were able to obtain a license plate from the vehicle using area license plate readers and witness statements.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This information was broadcast via the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network and the 20-year-old Racine man was later stopped by the Mount Pleasant police and taken into custody.

What's next:

Final charges are pending review by Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow’s office.