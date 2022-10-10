Racine man accused; impersonating officer, antagonizing homeless

article

A 20-year-old Racine man is accused of impersonating a police officer and antagonizing people at a homeless encampment. Izayah Hellesen now faces multiple criminal counts including:

Impersonating a peace officer

Threat to a law enforcement officer

Disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police officers were dispatched to the area near 6th and Lake Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 9 for reports of suspicious circumstances. Officers learned that the person who called, Hellesen, "went to the area to antagonize residents of the homeless encampment and make TikTok videos," the complaint says.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Hellesen. He stated, "I told them I was an FBI investigator. I ain't [got] no badge or nothing but they believed the (expletive)," the complaint says. Hellesen told the officers "he walked around the encampment and was using fictitious law enforcement codes and language to make himself sound like a police officer. The defendant advised he chased after two homeless residents who walked away from him, and he acted as if he was in pursuit of suspects, and called for 'backup' to a fake dispatch," the complaint says.

Hellesen was taken into custody. According to the complaint, the defendant "was unhappy and advised he was going to 'slip these cuffs' and assault officers." Hellesen said he would "heatbutt officers" and "punch them." The complaint says he also "threatened to 'take your (expletive) and shoot you with it,'" in reference to the officers' duty weapons.

The complaint noted it took five correctional officers to subdue Hellesen when he arrived at the Racine County Jail.

Hellesen was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Racine County court on Monday, Oct. 10. Hellesen did not appear, but an attorney representing him did. The court ordered a competency evaluation for Hellesen -- and scheduled the next court date for Dec. 2.

