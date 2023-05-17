Racine Kia, Hyundai thefts, free 'Club' tools for owners

Police in cities like Hartland, Pewaukee, Pleasant Prairie, Thiensville and Waukesha have reported vehicle break-ins and thefts, and in Racine, police are giving away free "Club" tools to Kia and Hyundai owners.

Charmaine Weatherspoon gets into her Kia with a different mindset these days.

"I’d rather be safe than sorry," she said.

She picked up a "Club"-style anti-theft device from the Racine Police Department to protect herself after police reported break-ins and thefts specifically targeting Kia and Hyundai owners.

"It kind of sucks because these cars come back damaged, so there’s not much you can do with them," said Weatherspoon.

Police offered the "Club" tools for free. Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said because Racine is between Chicago and Milwaukee, criminals are stopping in the cities in between, stealing or breaking into cars.

"I think it’s a problem for everybody right now," said Wilcox. "The word is out that this is something that’s easily doable for people."

In Pleasant Prairie, police said criminals are targeting what's inside your car.

"Quick smash and grab thefts that are easy to identify targets within these vehicles," said Lt. Zachary Quever.

Police noted six break-ins near Prairie Springs Park. Quever said being near the interstate makes the area an easy target.

"It’s just real convenient to exit, pull into the park, walk through the lot, look in the windows, identify valuables to be taken," said Quever.

Quever said police don't t believe the car thefts are related to other car break-ins, but they are working with surrounding departments to narrow down who might be behind all the crime.

"We will get you eventually, so stay away," said Wilcox.

Police said this is a good reminder to always lock your car and don't leave anything valuable inside it.