Racine Janes Elementary virtual Thursday, staff shortage

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE, Wis. - Due to a staff shortage, Janes Elementary School in Racine will move to remote learning for Thursday, Jan. 6, a Racine Unified spokeswoman said late Wednesday. 

Students should log on to Google Classroom at the normal school start time (9:05 a.m.) and teachers will be prepared to provide remote instruction.

The spokeswoman added that who do not have a district-provided divide should contact the school's main office at 262-664-6550 to arrange a time and date for device pickup.

FOX6 reported the Racine Unified School District moved forward with in-person learning starting Wednesday, despite concerns regarding further spread of COVID-19. The decision came after a request from the Racine Educators United, calling on the district to shift to virtual learning in the short term amid a list of other requests.

