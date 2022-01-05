Racine Janes Elementary virtual Thursday, staff shortage

Due to a staff shortage, Janes Elementary School in Racine will move to remote learning for Thursday, Jan. 6, a Racine Unified spokeswoman said late Wednesday.

Students should log on to Google Classroom at the normal school start time (9:05 a.m.) and teachers will be prepared to provide remote instruction.

The spokeswoman added that who do not have a district-provided divide should contact the school's main office at 262-664-6550 to arrange a time and date for device pickup.

FOX6 reported the Racine Unified School District moved forward with in-person learning starting Wednesday, despite concerns regarding further spread of COVID-19. The decision came after a request from the Racine Educators United, calling on the district to shift to virtual learning in the short term amid a list of other requests.