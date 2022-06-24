Racine homicide; teens charged in 14-year-old's killing

article

Two Racine teens have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a March 13 shooting.

Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Emonjae Kinney and 15-year-old Micah Lminggio in the fatal shooting of Eugene Henderson, 14. Kinney is also charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Police were called to a shooting near 19th and Mead the night of March 13. The victim, Henderson, was found in the front passenger seat of a car. He had a gunshot wound to the head and later died, a criminal complaint states.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Multiple witnesses told police they heard gunshots in the area around the time of the shooting. One witness said there was a light pole torn from the ground laying across the sidewalk a few blocks from the scene near 16th and Mead, the complaint states.

A witness who was in the car with the victim at the time of the shooting said they were stopped near 18th and Mead when a vehicle pulled up along the driver's side of their car. The witness said, per the complaint, someone from that vehicle fired shots and hit Henderson. The suspect vehicle then sped away.

Racine Police

Video from a few blocks away showed an SUV following the victim's car on Mead Street a few minutes before the shooting. The SUV was then identified as a blue Ford Edge, which was dragging what appeared to be an exhaust system – causing sparks.

Police found a Ford Edge matching the SUV's description near Kinzie and Hayes. It had front-end damage consistent with hitting a light pole, the complaint states. While watching the SUV, officers saw two people leave a house and head toward the SUV. Those people have since been identified as Lminggio and one other person. Both people were detained pending a search warrant, the complaint states.

Inside the SUV, the complaint states police found an iPhone. The phone had a Facebook account that belongs to Kinney. The phone's location data showed it in the area of the shooting at the time it took place, according to the complaint.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The phone also had a video of Kinney brandishing a tan-and-black glock with an extended magazine, the complaint states. The video was made early in the morning of March 14, hours after the homicide. The video and GPS data, the complaint states, placed the SUV driving in the area until it started following the victim's car.

Lminggio told police that he, Kinney and one other person went to someone's house in the SUV before the shooting. He said the other person's brother took the SUV and returned it shortly after, saying he parked it somewhere.

The other person, however, said they were in the SUV with Lminggio, Kinney and a fourth person the night of the shooting. The complaint states they said Lminggio was driving and Kinney was in the back passenger seat – and that Kinney fired shots into a car. They then fled the scene, the person said.

Kinney and Lminggio made initial court appearances on June 22 and are due back in court on June 29. Kinney's cash bond was set at $500,000, and Lminggio's was set at $300,000.