18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced

article

A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting.

Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front of a house at the scene near 18th and Villa with a handgun on Dec. 6, 2019. She told an officer that she had shot the victim, Victor Perez, inside her house and that Perez said he was going to kill her.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Scheit told the officer, per the complaint, that she did not know why she shot Perez, but that she just started shooting – claiming self-defense. She did not know if he was armed but told an officer that he had a gun either under his mattress or on his person.

Officers found Perez inside, laying on his back with a black-handled handgun in his waistband. However, it was later determined that the weapon was not a firearm. Officials found two bullet wounds in his chest. An autopsy confirmed multiple gunshots wounds as the cause of his death.

Shooting scene near 18th and Villa, Racine

Scheit later told authorities that the incident started over a personal dispute. She took a picture of Perez with her handgun – the weapon involved in the shooting. When he gave the gun back, she said he saw a notification on her phone that infuriated him and began approaching her, the complaint states.

The complaint states that Scheit said she met Perez on Facebook earlier in 2019 and that he was initially loving, but became controlling and violent. She stated that she did not want to be in a relationship with him, and that she did not want him to move into her house, but he threatened to burn her house down if she did not let him.

In addition to prison time, Scheit was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision.