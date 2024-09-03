Racine homicide: Woman stabs boyfriend, man dies during surgery

article

The Brief Racine police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Monday, Sept. 2. A 22-year-old woman told police she stabbed her boyfriend. The man was airlifted to Milwaukee, where he died while in surgery.



A 25-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Racine on Monday, Sept. 2. A woman has been arrested.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a residence near 17th and Howe shortly before 11 a.m. for an assault in progress.

When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with a 22-year-old woman who told officers that she had stabbed her boyfriend. Prior to the police arriving, the 25-year-old boyfriend was taken to the hospital by friends.

The victim was airlifted to Milwaukee where he succumbed to his injuries while in surgery.

The woman was arrested and charged with first degree reckless homicide.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.