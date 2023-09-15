Racine police chase: Man charged with 13 felonies, had kids in car

article

A Racine man is charged with 13 felonies and a misdemeanor after a high-speed police chase Thursday, Sept. 14.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Jordan Laycock-Barber had warrants out for his arrest. Authorities learned after he ran off that his kids were in the car.

A Racine police officer stopped Laycock-Barber's car near MLK and Albert around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. As the officer was walking over, though, a criminal complaint states Laycock-Barber took off.

The officer got back in his squad car and chased after Laycock-Barber. During the chase, the complaint states Laycock-Barber ran stop signs "without even braking" and went through an alley. Racine County deputies later joined the pursuit.

The complaint states Laycock-Barber suddenly pulled over near Lasalle and Hagerer, got out of the car and ran off – jumping fences as a deputy chased after him. Eventually, he was taken into custody in the backyard of a home.

Authorities search Jordan Laycock-Barber's car after pursuit (Courtesy: RCSO)

Laycock-Barber then told authorities he left his kids in the car, per the complaint. Up to that point, authorities were unaware there were kids in the car because the back windows were tinted. The kids, ages 7 and 4, were found safe but neither had a car seat.

Officers searched Laycock-Barber's car. The complaint states they found loose marijuana in the center console and cupholder. Two empty handgun boxes were also found, but the guns themselves were not located.

Once in custody, the complaint states Laycock-Barber "became aggressively agitated" and started threatening officers. Later, at a hospital, he told deputies he was driving 110 mph during the residential pursuit, and only stopped "because the kids were in the car." He said he "will always flee police."

Laycock-Barber made his initial court appearance Friday, Sept. 15. His cash bond was set at $50,000.