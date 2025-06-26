The Brief A South Milwaukee man had a heart attack and collapsed on a Racine golf course. On Thursday, he reunited with the people who saved his life to say thanks. Doctors said, if you have symptoms of a heart attack, don't ignore them.



Golfing at Johnson Park has become a weekly ritual for Peter Bontempo. Lately, things feel different.

"Just being back on the course, it’s an emotional thing, but you gotta do it," he said.

It's been a little more than a month since a round of golf took a scary turn. Bontempo said he thought it would go away, but after taking a swing on one of the final holes, everything changed.

"We played golf and just thought I had a pain in between my shoulder blade basically," he said. "I hit the golf ball and dropped dead."

Without skipping a beat, Peter's uncle, Joe Bontempo, jumped in and started CPR. He continued for nearly 20 minutes until first responders arrived.

"You’re just zoned in and focused on what you had to do. I had to just keep going," said Joe Bontempo.

Peter Bontempo collapsed on the 15th hole. It wasn't easy for first responders to get to him. They needed a UTV to take him across a bridge and into an ambulance.

The 45-year-old man was rushed into surgery at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Doctors said the key to him surviving was the quick CPR.

"This is the perfect example of somebody who had quick and prompt bystander CPR, and it saved his life. Without it, he wouldn’t be here," said Dr. Michael Flisak, Ascension All Saints Interventional Cardiologist.

Peter Bontempo (R) meets care team at Ascension All Saints

"The cardiologist was like, 'You’re fixed, you’re good. You shouldn’t be here. You’re lucky to be alive,'" he said.

On Thursday, he returned to the hospital to say thanks.

"Gratitude, that’s a good word for it, but it’s just so much more than that," he said.

Heart attack symptoms

Bontempo said he had a series of symptoms throughout the week leading up to the heart attack, from fatigue to back pain. Doctors said, if you have symptoms, don't ignore them.

According to Ascension, common signs to watch for include:

Chest tightness

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Nausea

Ascension said older adults and people with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes or a history of smoking are most at risk.