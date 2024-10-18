article

The Brief A funeral was held Friday for the Racine County firefighter who died in a motorcycle crash. The 31-year-old leaves behind a pregnant wife. The automobile-vs-motorcycle crash happened last week near Alpine Valley.



A Racine County firefighter who died in a motorcycle crash was laid to rest on Friday.

Maxwell Bayer was off-duty at the time of the Walworth County crash last week. The 31-year-old was a captain with the Raymond Fire & Rescue Department. He was also a full-time firefighter with the Racine Fire Department.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office and the East Troy Fire Department were called to the automobile-vs-motorcycle crash around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. It happened on County Highway D and Townline Road – which is at the entrance of Alpine Valley.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures and transferred Bayer to the care of the East Troy Fire Department. He was taken to the East Troy Municipal Airport where a Flight For Life helicopter was waiting, but he was pronounced dead at the airport despite those life-saving attempts.

Bayer leaves behind a pregnant wife. A donation page has been set up to support Bayer's family.